Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 67,442 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up about 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.44% of Qurate Retail worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 2,978,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,044,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

