Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,375. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

