Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after buying an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,678,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,878,000 after buying an additional 658,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 1,051,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

