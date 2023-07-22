Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 20,181,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,011,385. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

