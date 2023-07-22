Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 133,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 387,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

