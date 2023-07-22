Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $52.43 during trading hours on Friday. 1,333,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,921. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

