Kadena (KDA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Kadena has a market capitalization of $142.44 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,263,875 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

