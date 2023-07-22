Keeler THomas Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $250.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

