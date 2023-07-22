Keeler THomas Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 18,557,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

