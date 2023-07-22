Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

