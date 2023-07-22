Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

