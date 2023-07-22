Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

