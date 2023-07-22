KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $82,812.57

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $82,812.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.65 or 0.99999733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00698727 USD and is down -34.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $80,109.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

