Kujira (KUJI) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Kujira has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $83.59 million and $143,450.27 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.7796066 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $207,106.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

