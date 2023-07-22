Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 42,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

