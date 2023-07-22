LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. 31,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LCNB by 48.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LCNB by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

