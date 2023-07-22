Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 21,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 39,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIBY. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,038,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,735,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,519,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
