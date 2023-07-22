Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,503 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $109.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

