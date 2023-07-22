Lincoln National Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

