Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

