Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1,227.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,848,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,799,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328841 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,151.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
