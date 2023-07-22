Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1,227.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,848,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,799,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328841 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,151.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

