Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.