ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.70.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

