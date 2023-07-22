Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MASI opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. Masimo has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Masimo by 29.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

