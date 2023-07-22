McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lowered by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 7.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.25. The stock had a trading volume of 546,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,286. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $326.19 and a one year high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

