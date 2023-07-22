Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $296.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.11.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

