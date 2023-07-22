National Bank Financial Lowers Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$12.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

