National Bank Financial Lowers Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$12.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.
About Sienna Senior Living
