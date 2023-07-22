National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

National Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

NBHC stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

