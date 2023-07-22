National Bankshares Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.4 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.