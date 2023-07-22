National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.56.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

