National Bankshares Lowers European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$2.90

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.11.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ERE.UN opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

