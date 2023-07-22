National Bankshares Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.40.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.86 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.62 and a twelve month high of C$19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.57.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

