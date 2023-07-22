National Bankshares Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

