Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of NOPMF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.16.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.