New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GBR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.