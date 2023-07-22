Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.