NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 3.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 17,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 73,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

