Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

