Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

