NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

