OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

