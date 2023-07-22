Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.