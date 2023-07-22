Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

