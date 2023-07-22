Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $315,274.65 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

