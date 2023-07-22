Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $287.21 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $287.21 million and $36.41 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00009190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.44 or 0.06326254 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,749,320 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

