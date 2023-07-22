Raydium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and $8.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,025,023 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

