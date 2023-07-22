Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $309,786.39

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $77.25 million and approximately $309,786.39 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.02 or 1.00073985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07775724 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $443,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

