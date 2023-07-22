Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.87. 74,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 165,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

