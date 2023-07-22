Robert W. Baird Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $566.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Truist Financial increased their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $510.52.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $548.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.82. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in argenx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in argenx by 21.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

