Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $172.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day moving average is $178.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

