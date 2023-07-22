SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,091 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

